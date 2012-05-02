Sennheiser to Host Recording Sound Academy (RSA) Webinar this Thursday on Recording Acoustic Instruments and Modern Compression Tactics

Old Lyme, Conn. – May 1, 2012 – Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that it will host an exclusive webinar this Thursday, May 3rd as part of its ongoing online Recording Sound Academy program. The webinar will focus on "Recording Acoustic Instruments and Modern Compression Tactics" and will be hosted by Grammy Award winning producer / engineer Karl Richardson.

Karl Richardson has recorded and produced nineteen number one records and has nine Grammy Award nominations. He has won Grammys for "Producer of the Year" and "Album of the Year" and his credits include artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton and Grand Funk Railroad.

This webinar is open to RSA members. Membership costs just $129 (promotional discounts available through Sennheiser authorized retailers) and includes all live and archived webinars, access to blogs, tutuorial videos, CuBase 5LE mixing software, plus raw tracks that the member create a final mix and upload to receive a personal review by one of the RSA’s award winning engineers. The best submitted mix will win a Neumann U 87 Ai microphone ($4200 value).

Topic/Host

Recording acoustic instruments and modern compression tactics, hosted by Karl Richardson, Grammy-winning producer/engineer (Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton)

When:

Thursday, May 3rd at 3:30 p.m. EDT

Attendees will learn:

How to use compression in a modern context

Tips on recording live acoustic instruments such as acoustic guitar

How to decide what to bring to the front of the mix and how to highlight important passages within a song

To register for this Online RSA, or learn about other upcoming webinars that will be taking place, please visit http://www.sennheiserusa.com/RSA.

Sennheiser: Supporting Aspiring Producers/Engineers

The Online Recording Sound Academy borrows instructional elements from Sennheiser’s highly successful on-site Recording Sound Academy seminars, such as valuable tips and instruction on microphone selection and placement, recording and mixing techniques. The RSA webinars — which run through October — feature instruction by accomplished producers and engineers on a variety of recording topics, and also feature a thorough Q&A session with the instructor. Following is a summary of upcoming dates and topics:

· May 3: Modern Compression Tactics

Hosted by Karl Richardson, nine-time Grammy-award-winning producer

· June 11: Recording Vocals

Hosted by Tom Young, Grammy award-winning engineer

· July 17: Mixing

Hosted by Tim Palmer, Grammy-nominated producer/mixer

· August 13: Re-Mixing, Beats and Percussive Rhythms

Hosted by: Cool & Dre, production/songwriting team

· September 12: Reverb, Spectral Energy and Human Positional Perception

Hosted by: Greg Lukens, engineer and founder of Audio Fabricators

· October 25: Engineer’s Roundtable: Award-winning Engineers Discuss

Recording Tips, Tricks and Trends

Moderated by: Al Schmitt, 21-time Grammy-winning producer/engineer