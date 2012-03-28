Xiamen University Installs ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher, DaVinci Resolve and HyperDeck Studio

Beijing, China - March 28, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced that the School of Journalism and Communication of Xiamen University, located in Fujian Province, China, has installed Blackmagic Design products as part of its Communication Lab Center, including the Blackmagic Design ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher, ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel, ATEM Television Studio, DaVinci Resolve and HyperDeck Studio.

Through its School of Journalism and Communication, Xiamen University is one of the first universities in China to offer degrees in communications. The university has built the Communication Lab Center using the latest HD technologies in order to provide students with opportunities to learn communication technologies and better prepare for careers in real world broadcast and post facilities.

Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel were installed at the Communication Lab Center to handle the switching of all HD and SD images from cameras, decks, microwave and wireless 3G devices within Xiamen University’s studio. The university will also use the ATEM Television Studio production switcher for electronic field productions.

Xiamen University has also installed Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio SSD recorders to serve as the main decks for recording and playback of high quality footage and two DaVinci Resolve systems, with DaVinci Resolve Control Surface, for all color correction within the program. Also installed were Blackmagic Design’s H.264 Pro Recorders to capture cable TV signals for archival, Pocket UltraScope portable waveform monitors, DeckLink HD Extreme 3D and UltraStudio 3D capture and playback devices and a variety of Blackmagic Design Mini Converter models.

“ATEM Production Switchers are concise and practical. Their multiple SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs are perfect for our new digital HD/SD studio system, and it’s also easy to connect ATEM to our older analog equipment,” said Hong Qiang, head of the Communication Lab Center. “The ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher offers broadcast quality and reliability, with great features that go beyond switching, such as multi view outputs.”

Hong Qiang continued: “Thanks to Blackmagic Design, our students are now able to learn a complete digital HD workflow and get well prepared for their career before graduation. I look forward to more great products from Blackmagic Design, and the thriving creative industry that they contribute to.”

