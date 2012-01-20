Sennheiser launches “no worries” RF wireless systems

Anaheim, Calif. – January 19, 2012 – Audio specialist Sennheiser is launching its brand new XS Wireless Series at the 2012 NAMM Show. Designed for users who want to easily go wireless, this entry-level series offers complete sets with sturdy units, simple operation and high quality sound. The transmitters have a battery life of up to 10 hours, while a switching bandwidth of up to 24 MHz allows for flexibility in the choice of frequencies. The series is comprised of two vocal sets, an instrument system and presentation sets with clip-on microphone or a headmic.

“With the XS Wireless Series, Sennheiser offers reliability and quality sound at an entry-level price,” explained Martin Fischer, Product Manager for Sennheiser’s wireless systems. “It offers good value for money and will benefit small event and conference venues, houses of worship as well as bands, vocalists and musicians.”

Wireless without fuss

The designers have focused on ease of use: the systems are operated via intuitive menus, they automatically search for free frequencies, and transmitters are synchronized with their receivers via a wireless link. “We wanted to make sure that users can fully concentrate on their performance, their speech, etc. without having to worry too much about the set-up and technology,” Fischer said.

Extras for bands…

XS Wireless includes two systems for vocalists and one instrument set for guitarists. Vocalists can choose between a handheld with a super-cardioid condenser capsule and one that includes a genuine dynamic e 835 capsule. “The XSW 35 system takes the assertive sound of the cardioid e 835 to new user groups,” Fischer added.

… and speakers

For installed sound applications and presentations, users can choose between systems with a handheld transmitter or a bodypack transmitter with either a head-worn mic or an unobtrusive clip-on microphone. Mute buttons on the handheld and the bodypack ensure that speakers are in control of the transmission.

Ruggedness and flexibility

To withstand the rigors of daily use, the true-diversity receiver is housed in a sturdy metal case. In the transmitters, one set of batteries will last for up to 10 hours—not only good for energetic stage shows, but also for long events and conferences. The systems feature freely tunable frequencies within a switching bandwidth of 24 MHz (13 MHz for the E frequency range). This allows up to 12 wireless links to be operated simultaneously, ensuring trouble-free operation even at somewhat larger events.

Visit Sennheiser at NAMM, Hall A, Booth # 6579.