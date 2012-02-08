Luca Visual FX Brings Grunge Collection to Final Cut Pro X, Motion and After Effects

The Grunge Collection, available now on FxFactory 3, features four new visual effects products to add a grungy feel through gritty textures and transitions, lighting, film burns, and more

Boston, MA – February 8, 2012 –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, is pleased to welcome the latest collection of Luca Visual FX plug-ins to FxFactory 3. The Grunge Collection features four brand new visual effects tools: Grunge Effects, Film Leaders, Sprocket Slip, and Light Leaks – offering users the first complete plug-in solution for a wide range of grungy effects. The family of tools is available as individual downloads, and is compatible with Final Cut Pro®, Motion, and After Effects®. Watch a promo video of the Grunge Collection plug-in package here.

The Grunge Collection includes the following four products:

Grunge Effects

Grunge Effects consists of Grunge Overlays and Grunge Transitions. Grunge Overlays offers a variety of animated textures that add a dynamic and intriguing feel to a project. Grunge Transitions includes an array of never released animated and often complex, grungy textures designed to be used mainly, but not exclusively, as transitions.

Offered at 99 USD, users can learn more about Grunge Effects here

Watch the Grunge Effects demo

Film Leaders

Film Leaders lets users create leaders that complement and enhance their projects. Editors have extensive control over the look and feel of their leaders and can adjust font type, size, kerning, spacing, texture, animation and more. Film Leaders also offers over 50 presets to choose from.

Offered at 99 USD, users can learn more about Film Leaders here

Watch the Film Leaders demo

Watch the Film Leaders tutorial

Sprockets Slip

Sprockets Slip lets editors recreate the effect of a sudden slip of a rolling film, revealing the loose perforations. The plug-in comes with an assortment of presets to start with plus a number of controls and light leaks to play with, giving the project a rough, gritty look.

Offered at 49 USD, users can learn more about Sprockets Slip here

Watch the Sprockets Slip demo

Light Leaks

Light Leaks is the first plug-in that allows editors to add this unique look to their video without using stock footage. An effect that originated as a camera flaw now gives a vintage feel to any project when applied. Users can adjust the geometry and stylization of the effect or apply extra filters for customization to the finest degree.

Offered at 59 USD, users can learn more about Light Leaks here

Watch the Light Leaks tutorial

About Luca Visual FX

Luca Visual FX ltd. is a visual effects company based in the UK. Luca is an award-winning video-maker and editor with broadcast credits who has worked on a great variety of productions and for major clients such as Channel 4, BBC, Davis Films (Samuel Adida), Mika, Imogen Heap, Megaphone ltd. and many others. Luca started creating plug-ins using FCP native FXscript code before moving to FxFactory. For more information about Luca Visual FX, click here.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, click here.

