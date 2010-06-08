LYNX Technik AG® yellobrik, Series 5000, Series 3000 to be featured at BroadcastAsia 2010, KOBA 2010, Shanghai TV Festival

LYNX Technik AG will showcase their yellobrik®, Series 5000, and Series 3000 signal processing solutions on Daxco Digital’s stand 8M4-01 at BroadcastAsia 2010. LYNX Technik will also be at KOBA 2010 on the Huton Digital stand 3355 and Shanghai TV Festival on the EverTop stand C001.

BroadcastAsia 2010 exhibition will be held in Singapore from June 15 – 18.

KOBA 2010 will be held in Seoul, Korea from June 15 – 18.

Shanghai TV Festival will be held in Shanghai, China from June 8 – 10.

The yellobrik series are LYNX Technik’s new line of extremely easy to set-up and use, plug-and-play interfaces. Yellobrik modules on display at BroadcastAsia include:

- CDH 1811 – 3G SDI to HDMI Converter with optional fiber inputs / outputs

- SPG 1707 – HD / SD Sync Pulse Generator with Genlock

Series 5000 are a comprehensive line of high-end rack and card based terminal equipment solutions for conversion, distribution, embedding and de-embedding, frame synchronization, audio delay and test signal generation. Series 5000 products on display at BroadcastAsia include:

- Master Controller software solution for Series 5000 modules

- CMX 5112 – Analog / Digital Audio Processor

- DVA 5720 - SD/HD Dual 1>4 or Single 1>8 Analog Distribution Amplifier

- DVD 5820 - 3G / HD/SD Dual SDI/ASI Distribution Amplifier

- PTG 5610 - HD/SD-SDI and AES Test Signal Generator

Series 3000 are mini-modules which can be used as throw-down bricks or a full system rack-based solution. Series 3000 products on display at BroadcastAsia include:

- RCP 3602 – Series 3000 Configuration and Control Accessory, plus Control Software

- CDX 3624 - HD Down Converter and De-embedder with Analog / Digital Audio / Video outputs

- CAD 3110 - CVBS/YUV/YC to SDI Converter

LYNX Technik has steadily become a trusted manufacturer of broadcast and professional AV terminal equipment known worldwide for their high quality, fault tolerant and feature-rich solutions. Their equipment is being used globally by many facilities including; TopVision Telekommunikation, NDR and Deutsche Welle in Germany, TV3 and TVE in Spain, RPC TV Network in Brazil, Televisa in Mexico, Gearhouse Broadcast in the UK and South Africa as well as many others facilities.