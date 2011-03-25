Cobalt Digital Gear Helps NEP Deliver National Telecast From Hollywood's Motion Picture Awards

Urbana, IL (March 25, 2011) – Four of NEP Broadcasting’s fleet of production trucks, all equipped with a significant complement of Cobalt Digital gear, worked the red carpet and the main event at the national telecast of the motion picture awards from Hollywood. NEP utilized over 100 Cobalt downconverters, as well as embedders, de-embedders, frame syncs and color correctors to support Red Carpet coverage and the awards ceremony of the widely watched event. NEP is the leading international provider of outsourced teleproduction services for the delivery of live sports and entertainment events.

“Our Denali fleet is regarded as the industry’s premiere mobile television production facility focusing exclusively on entertainment events and programming,” said George Hoover, NEP’s CTO. “Cobalt Digital’s equipment plays a major role in our trucks and comprises the whole modular infrastructure of The Denali Summit, our newest HD unit that served the awards show.”

Cobalt’s 9821 Downconverters form the core of NEP’s Summit. The HD/SD-SDI multipurpose card

offers HD-to-SD downconversion with ARC, providing up to four SD-SDI and/or analog composite outputs and up to four reclocked SDI input copies. The unit’s space-saving design, ideal for mobile units, allows two cards to be placed in adjacent slots and served by a single, standard-width 'split' rear module. The data path is 10-bit with 12-bit analog encoding. Full proc control with user memory allows adjustment of white level, black level, color gain, and color phase.

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

Company Contact: Chris Shaw, VP of Sales and Marketing

+1-217-344-1243 / chris.shaw@cobaltdigital.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com