At IBC2010 Linear Acoustic(R) Introduces AERO.file(TM) Ingest Loudness Manager

Brings Superior Loudness and Audio Control to File-Based Workflow Powered by RadiantGrid(TM)

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 10, 2010 -- Linear Acoustic(R), the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, today announced the introduction of the AERO.file(TM) Ingest Loudness Manager powered by RadiantGrid(TM). AERO.file brings Linear Acoustic multipass scaling, loudness range control, and UPMAX-II(R) upmixing and downmixing to file-based workflows, without the need for external hardware devices.

AERO.file was designed in collaboration with RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation, and new media automation service platforms, to deliver best-in-class solutions for loudness and audio control in file-based workflows. It's the first of several new solutions addressing this goal.

"Until now, loudness scaling was the only option available for customers working in the file-based domain," explains Tim Carroll, founder and president of Linear Acoustic. "For myriad reasons, scaling alone may not be enough. By combining our AERO.qc(TM) processing with RadiantGrid transwrapping and TrueGrid(TM) transcoding technologies, users will be able to correct and format converted audio all within one very fast solution."

AERO.file uses RadiantGrid transwrapping functionality to pass through video streams of any type while separately performing audio functions via the AERO.qc Loudness Correction module (a software version of the AERO.qc hardware product). The triple-pass approach enabled by working in the software domain guarantees the loudness target can be met independent of other processing choices and preserves the quality of the original content.

Options include Dolby(R) Digital (AC-3) and Dolby E decoding and encoding, plus a host of codecs for other audio formats.

"We are honored to be working with an industry leader such as Linear Acoustic to help bring loudness correction into the file-based realm," says Kirk Marple, president and chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. "Users have requested a means of processing audio without the need to decode and re-encode video files. With our faster-than-real-time transcoding and transwrapping, combined with the high-quality audio control solutions by Linear Acoustic, users will have all the tools necessary to process files for deployment, regardless of the file format and means of delivery."

In their just-announced Version 6.0 release, RadiantGrid has added these same new capabilities.

More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

About RadiantGrid Technologies:

RadiantGrid Technologies is an independent software vendor, which develops and markets the RadiantGrid(TM) Platform -- a leading-edge media workflow services platform targeting broadcast and cable operators, content owners, advertising vendors, digital cinema companies, and user-generated content portals. The RadiantGrid Platform provides media transformation capabilities including grid-enabled transcoding, multiformat transcoding, multitrack assembly, standards conversion, and closed caption extraction and upconversion, in addition to metadata management, storage management, and media publishing.

About Linear Acoustic(R)

Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, LQ-1000 Loudness Quality Monitor and MetaMAX(TM) metadata processing products. The company licenses and OEMs key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE. Linear Acoustic is proud to be a premier member of the Sports Video Group and is one of the founding members of its DTV Audio Group. Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided 24 AERO.qc(TM) units and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

