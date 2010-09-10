Avid Introduces NewsVision: Integrated, Scalable Broadcast News Solution Delivers Fast, Easy and Low Cost HD Production

IBC (Stand #7.J20), AMSTERDAM, September 10, 2010—Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today introduced Avid NewsVision™, an end-to-end digital news production solution that enables local and regional broadcasters to increase the quality and speed of their HD file-based productions at a compelling price, given today’s constrained budgets. The enterprise-class news production solution lowers the barrier of entry for local and regional broadcasters who are faced with converting from SD to HD and meeting increased demand for the continuous capture, creation and distribution of content across multiple platforms. In addition, the NewsVision solution offers a highly-scalable, open architecture that allows customers to maximize existing newsroom technology investments in a tightly-integrated workflow and easily scale up to meet rapidly changing business requirements.

The NewsVision solution sets a new standard for price-performance in end-to-end digital news production by combining a set of integrated ingest, editing, storage, production and playout capabilities with a robust technical support, training and professional services package. NewsVision includes:

• A four-channel Avid AirSpeed® Multi Stream ingest and playout server: providing customers with fast, high-quality ingest and playout support for an end-to-end HD workflow—in a single compact chassis. New Remote Console software functionality offers AirSpeed server control from any desktop and supports quick file transfer, reducing the potential for errors by enabling automated clip check-in and transfer to storage.

• A total of five editing clients, in any combination of Media Composer® and NewsCutter®: allowing customers to create and deliver high-impact news packages from the newsroom or the field with full-featured editing and the fastest camera-to-edit workflow. Customers can eliminate timely transcode, re-wrap, and log and transfer processes by leveraging the Emmy® Award winning Avid Media Access (AMA) architecture, which delivers native support for popular industry file-based camera formats.

• 32 TB of Avid ISIS® 5000 shared storage with 20 client connections: enabling collaborative workflows by delivering centralized media access with real-time performance—optimized for digital media file sharing. Dynamically adjustable storage allows customers to create more compelling content and handle more projects in both SD and HD.

• Third-party interoperability and scalability: allowing NewsVision customers to leverage existing newsroom system investments with an open workflow foundation that also supports third party applications like Apple Final Cut Pro and AP ENPS. Customers also can adapt to changing business requirements by easily adding editing clients, bandwidth or storage capacity.

• One year of Avid Uptime Support: each NewsVision package comes standard with one year of Avid Uptime support, five days of training and nine days of professional services.

Pricing and Availability

NewsVision will be available on September 20, 2010 for $136,500 USD. For more information, please visit www.avid.com.

