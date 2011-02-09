ANTON/BAUER FEATURES TANDEM 150 MODULAR POWER SYSTEM, CINE VCLX BATTERIES AND ITS DIONIC HCX HIGH-CURRENT BATTERY AT CABSAT 2011

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will highlight several of its most advanced products at this year’s CABSAT 2011 (Booth S3-B41, Sheikh Saeed Hall 3). At the event, Anton/Bauer will be showing the cutting-edge Tandem 150 Modular Power System, CINE VCLX batteries as well as its DIONIC HCX 120 watt-hour capacity battery.

The Tandem 150 Modular Power System, the smallest and lightest charger and on-camera power supply available on the market, provides ultimate flexibility for shoots in isolated areas offering two unique methods of charging for any Logic Series battery. Crews working out of their cars can simply use the CA-TMCL with their dependable vehicle AC power outlet. The CA-TMCL is the smallest portable car charger on the market and does not require an inverter. The battery simply snaps on the QR-TM bracket which plugs into the vehicle’s power outlet. In addition, for productions where sunlight is available, crews can charge batteries with the award-winning Anton/Bauer Solar Panel. When operated from the AC Mains at 100 to 240 volts AC or 50-60 Hz, the Tandem 150 (via the QR-TM bracket and PSU-150 power supply) is a fully automatic system that can simultaneously charge a battery and power a camera. If a 75 watt draw is exceeded, the system will automatically stop charging and perform solely as a 150 watt power supply. The Tandem 150 is also the only on-camera A/C power supply over 100 watts without a fan. When the load is reduced below 75 watts, the QR-TM instantly resumes normal operation, as a simultaneous charger/power supply.

The CINE power system provides ultimate power performance, extended run-times and flexibility. Ideal for remote locations, the CINE VCLX batteries are powerful enough to run an ARRI Alexa for over 4 hours. The safe and high power draw performance of the Nickel Metal Hydride cell technology can also power microwaves, recorders, and lighting, including HMI’s and the Litepanels 1x1 LED panels. The CINE VCLX includes (2) 4-pin XLR for 14.4V and (1) 3-pin XLR for 28V, and provides dual simultaneous outputs (20 amps at 14.4V; 12 amps at 28V).

Anton/Bauer’s DIONIC HCX High-Current Battery is the company’s latest addition to its successful DIONIC series high-current battery line and offers a 120 watt-hour battery capacity and a brand new motion detection sensor that protects against capacity loss. The DIONIC HCX’s most exciting feature is its unique, built-in motion detection sensor. After a two-day period without a load, the DIONIC HCX automatically goes into “deep sleep,” significantly reducing self-discharge and allowing extended storage with nearly zero capacity loss. To “awaken” the battery for normal use, customers need only move the battery, thus activating the motion detection feature and as a result, “wake up” the battery. This new motion detection feature significantly increases the overall life of the battery by mitigating lithium-ion battery self-discharge when the battery is not in use. To provide precise run-time data, an enhanced LCD RealTime fuel gauge has been incorporated to display up to nine hours of run-time (under low power load conditions) using a 7-segment display enclosed by four circular arcs that indicate 15-minute time intervals.

ABOUT ANTON/BAUER

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount system, InterActive chargers and Logic Series batteries such as the HyTRON 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ, ElightZ, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

