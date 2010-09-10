ANTON/BAUER LAUNCHES NEW POWER SOLUTIONS FOR THE CANON EOS 5D MARK II AND EOS 7D DIGITAL SLR CAMERAS AT IBC 2010

The Gold Mount and ElipZ solutions Meet the Growing Demands of DSLR Cinematography

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 – Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will introduce new Gold Mount® and ElipZ® power solutions for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D Digital SLR cameras at IBC 2010 (Stand 11.F60).

Addressing the rising demands of cinematographers adopting Digital SLR camera movie making, Anton/Bauer is offering new power solutions for the EOS 7D and EOS 5D cameras. These new power solutions will run monitors, lights, transmitters and other accessories not possible with a standard OEM battery.

Utilizing the Logic Series® batteries, the Gold Mount solution has the ability to mount to most third party support rigs, such as Red-Rock Micro, Zacuto and Cinevate, and offers a much needed counter balance to the rig. It can be configured in a pouch pack which is worn on a belt when handheld production is necessary. The ElipZ solution is based on the ElipZ battery system and provides the user the ability to power the camera and ElightZ® or EledZ, an appealing option among the event photographer crowd. This can also be adapted to both a shoulder mount or pouch pack configuration.

“We are always looking to develop reliable products that address the ever changing needs of today’s film industry,” says Michael Accardi, president, Anton/Bauer. “The biggest trend in cinematography is using Digital SLR’s to capture movies. Anton/Bauer’s new solutions for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D give filmmakers using Digital SLR’s more options to power all of the equipment they use on a shoot.”

