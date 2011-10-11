Sencore Engineer to Speak at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2011 on Video Transcoding for Headends and Hubs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Oct. 11, 2011 -- Sara Venhuizen, project manager and engineer at Sencore, has been selected to present a technical workshop at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2011. As part of the "CDN Transcoding" session being offered on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Venhuizen will present "Leveraging Video Transcoding in Headend and Hub Architectures."

"Content providers and CDNs have many choices for video delivery in today's networks, which can lead to challenges at the headend in receiving and normalizing content for delivery to the last mile network. Headend engineers are required to become experts in multiple standards and codecs, and determining how best to leverage video transcoding in a headend or hub architecture can be a real challenge," said Venhuizen. "In this presentation, we'll describe how to address these challenges through advanced transcoding strategies and architectures as well as best practices for video transcoding in the CDN realm."

Venhuizen's session will consider how video transcoding can be leveraged in headend and hub architectures in two ways: first, to generate consistent content for the last mile network, and second, to lower costs and increase bandwidth in content backhaul. Three case studies will be presented along with an in-depth discussion of the optimal configuration of a video transcode in each of the three cases.

The "CDN Transcoding" session at SCTE will feature three separate presentations and conclude with a Q&A session for those in attendance.

