Singular Software Releases PluralEyes 1.2 for Final Cut Pro

New version is peppered with innovative new features, including excellent support for DSLR audio

Vancouver, British Columbia --Singular Software™, developer of automation applications for digital media markets, is pleased to announce the availability of PluralEyes™ version 1.2 for Apple® Final Cut Pro®. Ideal for multi-camera, multi-take, DSLR and dual-system audio production workflows, the award-winning PluralEyes application automates the synchronization of multiple audio and video clips, saving editors countless hours in post. The newest release of PluralEyes adds an assortment of enhanced and brand-new workflow capabilities, including the powerful merged clips feature, options for single output sequence and support for locked tracks. “Customers provided valuable feedback and we listened – PluralEyes 1.2 contains an abundance of new features that simplify working with multi-device video projects,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “Users will find syncing DSLR video and other dual-system audio workflows even easier than before. We are pleased to offer Final Cut Pro users such a substantial upgrade and look forward to imminent updates for the other host applications - Adobe Premiere and Sony Vegas.”

What’s New in PluralEyes 1.2 for Final Cut Pro:

• Merged Master Clips – A powerful new feature that automates creation of merged master clips in the browser; a great starting point for the creative editing process.

• New Project and Sequence Sync Select – Version 1.2 sports a more convenient and intuitive project and sequence sync select option.

• Single Output Sequence – The new single output sequence option simplifies working with groups of synced clips.

• Replace Audio – This lets you automate replacement of existing audio with higher quality audio: ideal for productions using DSLR video cameras and external high-quality audio recording device.

• Locked Tracks Support – The new support for locked tracks makes it easier to update a previously synced sequence.

• Integrated Help – A message-specific help system provides in-depth information on each status message.

• Enhanced Multiclip Management – The new PluralEyes 1.2 update offers improved multiclip handling, including better support for subclips and in/out points.

• Optimized File and Project Management – Version 1.2 also improves the management of temporary files and handling of large projects.

Rave Reviews for PluralEyes

Singular Software’s wildly popular technology has received numerous awards, including the 2010 DV Black Diamond and TV Technology Mario awards, as well as inclusion in the 2010 EventDV Winner’s Circle. In addition to the growing collection of prestigious accolades, customers throughout the world are paying tribute to the outstanding performance and value PluralEyes brings to the table. “Singular Software claims that PluralEyes ‘saves hours in post-production for multi-camera edits, dual-system audio or multi-take workflows,’” says Eric Cheng, Publisher and Chief Editor, Wetpixel.com. “This is 100 percent true. After venturing into 3D video, I can no longer imagine editing without using PluralEyes.” To read Eric’s full review of PluralEyes on Wetpixel, please visit: http://bit.ly/aw2pmU.

PluralEyes Pricing and System Requirements

PluralEyes 1.2 for Final Cut Pro is available immediately through the Singular Software web site (http://www.singularsoftware.com) for an MSRP of $149.00 USD. Existing PluralEyes 1.1 for Final Cut Pro owners may download the update at no charge from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

Singular Software offers students and instructors an academic discount of 50%, which can be applied to individual purchases of PluralEyes.

For volume orders, please contact sales@singularsoftware.com.

PluralEyes 1.2 for Final Cut Pro requires OS X 10.4.11 or later and Final Cut Pro 5.1.4 or later. Both PPC and Intel processors are supported.

Apple Final Cut Pro users can test-drive PluralEyes 1.2 by downloading the free 30-day trial version from http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com