Cobalt Digital Announces IBC Line-Up

Urbana, IL – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com) has released details of its IBC 2011 line-up. The manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear will conduct technology demonstrations of loudness processing over IP, debut its 9257 1x9 MADI card-based audio distribution amplifier, and introduce +LM virtual and remote loudness metering options.

The Company also plans to introduce the European market to solutions and enhancements to their Fusion3G® and COMPASS® series of multi-functional, multi-featured cards. The ranges offer solutions to all of today’s signal processing challenges, including loudness processing, audio loudness metering, Dolby® encode and decode (and Dolby® Digital Plus), colour correction, fiber transmit and receive, and up/down/cross conversion. Fusion3G and COMPASS support openGear®, an architecture platform that handles 3G/HD/SD video and audio processing cards from multiple manufacturers in the same frame.

NEW Loudness Processing over IP

For the first time, Cobalt Digital will be presenting a technology demonstration of 5.1 and stereo loudness processing over IP at IBC 2011. This technology, using the Linear Acoustic AeroMax technology, will provide the answer to cost effective, multi-channel loudness processing, all within the openGear frame.”

NEW 9257 1x9 MADI audio distribution amplifier

The new card-based solution, developed for openGear, provides a quick and easy way to transport audio between vehicles without the need for fiber and without degradation. This card allows multiple signal copies to be reclocked, thereby preserving signal integrity and enabling a longer cable run. Up to 20 input channels of the scalable DA can be installed in one frame, making it ideal for the limited space available in trucks.

NEW Remote and Virtual Loudness Metering Options

Cobalt’s +LM loudness metering option, available with Cobalt’s OGCP-9000 remote control panel or alternately as a virtual application on the Company’s WinOGCP control panel, provides flexible, comprehensive solutions for ingest or on-air loudness metering and assessment. The control panel and/or PC can be located anywhere in the plant or as a remote with a LAN/WAN connection and operated directly from cards to an LCD monitor where any number of cards/streams can be monitored and controlled from one point. Connections to additional cards/signal streams are easily added at anytime. Full signal analysis and loudness status logging is available anywhere on the network.

Cobalt’s loudness metering option is fully ITU BS.1770, ATSC A/85m and EBU R128 standards compliant.

NEW Dual-Channel 3G/HD/SD MPEG-4 Encoder

The new 9223 openGear card provides a solution for distribution MPEG-4 encoding. Utilizing the openGear® open architecture platform the 9223 offers scalable incorporation and easy to use Dashboard setup and control operator interface. Up to ten 9223 cards can be installed into a single 8321 frame, offering delivery of up to 20 individual or simulcast channels from that one frame. Offering excellent video quality at very low bit rates, the 9223 unique encoding designs allow delivery of multiple HD and SD video services simultaneously. The card has both two ASI outputs and two Ethernet outputs, supporting full-duplex 100Mb/s and IGb/s operation.

ADDITIONAL LOUDNESS PROCESSING SOLUTIONS

9086 Cost-Effective Embedded Loudness Processor

Cobalt’s new cost-effective 9086 embedded loudness processor will be prominently featured at IBC 2011. The latest addition to the Company’s 9000 series of COMPASS® cards provides an unmatched ease-of-use and integration for embedded audio environments requiring loudness processing. Featuring Linear Acoustic® AEROMAX™ technology, the 9086-SD offers stereo loudness processing for embedded audio on SD-SDI.

Dolby® Transcoding on Cobalt Digital Fusion3G Series

Cobalt has made Dolby® Transcoding available on all their Fusion3G cards. The enhancement will allow a Dolby® E stream to be decoded to baseband (and channel-swapped or optionally loudness-processed) and then re-encoded into Dolby® Digital or Digital Plus – all on the same card.

EAS Audio Ducking on all Cobalt Digital Fusion3G Cards

EAS Audio Ducking is also now available on all Fusion3G cards via input mixing that allows the set up of ducked mixing 5.1 or stereo program audio and EAS audio. A custom mix can be saved on the card and then recalled using the card’s GPI input. When a GPI trigger occurs, the card goes to the ducked mix; when the trigger clears, normal routing is restored. Clean, glitch-free switching in and out of EAS is performed, with response time of under 1 second.

Logging and Graphics Upgrades to Loudness Metering System

Cobalt Digital is now offering logging and graphics capabilities on its loudness metering system. The easy to use, yet comprehensive option ensures thorough audio level and LKFS assessment, and is ITU BS.1770, ATSC A/85, and EBU R128 compliant.

Cobalt's loudness meter software integrates with the Company’s Fusion3G® range and most 9000-series COMPASS® cards, and works with the award-winning OGCP-9000 Remote Control Panel to provide a flexible, complete solution for ingest or on-air loudness metering and assessment.

An intuitive touch screen control interface offers simple “pushbutton” session start and stop along with clear-cut clear pass/fail LKFS assessment for QC operators. True peak level detection, error tracking and logging, and other detailed criteria offer detailed assessments for admin/engineering. Configurable timecode range and signal level-based automatic triggering allows automation-based control. Because cards forward the audio measurement data to the control panel over the plant’s Ethernet network, the control panel does not need co-location or insertion within the video/audio stream.

TIMECODE AND LTC EMBEDDING/DE-EMBEDDING

+LTC - Timecode Prioritization and LTC Embedding/De-Embedding Solution

Cobalt is enhancing the capabilities of their 9000 series COMPASS® and Fusion3G® cards by offering options for a complete timecode prioritization and LTC embedding/de-embedding solution. The new option, +LTC, allows bidirectional transfer and conversion between VBI timecode formats and audio LTC, as well as RS-485 LTC. Audio LTC can be received over selected balanced analog audio, embedded or AES input channels, and sent as digital audio over selected embedded or AES output channels. End-users can easily set timecode priorities via the DashBoard™ GUI. If preferred format is detected, it is automatically selected. If not, another format is used as previously established in a priority list by the end-user.

KEYING/WINGS INSERTION FOR FUSION3G®

Keying Option

Cobalt’s new keying option uses independent SDI inputs for key and fill signals. The chroma key region can be defined using manual controls or an auto-detect function. A separate preview SDI output is provided for observing key results before applying to program video output.

Wings Insertion Option

The wings option allows a symmetrical left-right wings insertion to be integrated into the program video output. Wings video is accommodated using a separate SDI input. The user interface displays timing relative to the card output video, allowing wings timing offset to be adjusted and correctly framed. The wings left/right insertion width can be manually configured, or can be set to automatically track with aspect ratio as set by the host card.

# # #

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

Company Contact: Chris Shaw, Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing

+1-217-344-1243 / chris.shaw@cobaltdigital.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com