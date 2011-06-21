Vietnam TV Builds New Digital Archive on Harmonic Media Server and Storage Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 21, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that its Omneon MediaDeck(TM) media server system and Omneon MediaGrid(TM) active storage system are being integrated into a new digital archive at Vietnam TV (VTV), the national broadcaster of Vietnam. The project, combined with workflow and media management software from Etere, represents the implementation of the first fully file-based media management system in Vietnam. "We deployed Harmonic media server and storage systems within our new archive system because they offer an open and highly scalable architecture with a proven track record in worldwide deployment," said Dr. Ngo Thai Tri, general director of VTV IT & Measurement Center. "The Harmonic systems also give us the flexibility to build our entire network on an Ethernet infrastructure, which in turn will simplify both scaling and management of our digital archive in the future."

The only nationwide TV broadcaster in Vietnam, VTV is among the country's leading news and mass communication organizations. The broadcaster provides Vietnamese viewers across the country and overseas with scientific, educational, and entertainment programming on nine channels.

As VTV transitions from tape-based operations to file-based operations, Etere media management and workflow solutions are facilitating the digitization and migration of VTV assets into the new digital archive. Etere MAM will control ingest and preview functions on the Omneon MediaDeck systems, using the Omneon MediaGrid as the main disk archive and a Sony PetaSite(R) with LTO5 tapes as deep archive.

The Omneon MediaDeck system at VTV is configured to provide 3 TB of storage capacity, with two ingest and two preview ports, each using an IMX30 codec with MXF-OP1A wrapper. The Omneon MediaGrid system supplies 120 TB of storage capacity, which supports up to 7,480 hours of IMX30 video. These Harmonic products are designed for reliability and high media availability, as well as scalable bandwidth and storage capacity. The system ensures that VTV operators can easily search, preview, and retrieve any media they want while working at the desktop.

"As media companies worldwide migrate their tape-based content into digital file-based media archives, it is critical that the underlying infrastructure be scalable and flexible, providing the highest levels of access to content," said Geoff Stedman, senior vice president for corporate marketing at Harmonic. "At VTV, deployment of Harmonic media server and storage systems enabled their move to file-based workflows to facilitate fast, convenient access to the broadcaster's growing archive of digital assets."

# # #

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) provides infrastructure that powers the video economy. The company enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services for television and new media platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(A) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21(E) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to: open and highly scalable architecture; proven track record in worldwide deployment; simplifying scaling and management of digital archive; and scalable and flexible bandwidth and storage capacity.

Our expectations and beliefs regarding the capabilities of Harmonic's Omneon MediaDeck media server system and Omneon MediaGrid active storage system and the anticipated benefits for Vietnam TV may not materialize, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its recent Reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Harmonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.