Auralex Asks Customer To Show Their Stuff in Online Challenge

"Show Us Your Auralex Room" Facebook Challenge Designed To Foster User Awarness

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Auralex Acoustics, Inc., the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions, announces an online challenge aimed at inspiring creativity and awareness among its users. The challenge, titled “Show Us Your Auralex Room,” which will run from October 1 until December 15, asks users to showcase their best use of Auralex’s acoustical treatment products and will be accessible through an application on the company’s Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/AuralexAcoustics).

“We are continually wowed by the innovative ways our costumers utilize Auralex products to achieve the optimal sound quality necessary for their varying needs,” says Eric Smith, founder and president of Auralex Acoustics. “This challenge is a way to showcase this innovation, as well as to demonstrate our appreciation for the support of our customers.”

To enter, contestants must upload an image of the room they are showcasing under the challenge tab on the Auralex Facebook page. Entrants must have purchased their product at full price, without demo pricing, sponsorship agreement or industry accommodation. Additionally, the product must be purchased within the start and end time of the challenge – October 1 to December 15. Facebook voters will select the finalists, whose use of Auralex products will be displayed at Winter NAMM in January. A grand prize winner will be selected by Auralex staff. The grand prize is a $1,500.00 cash prize, and also includes having an install picture at the Auralex booth at Winter NAMM 2012. Information on terms and conditions can be found at www.auralex.com/showusyourroom.

About Auralex Acoustics, Inc.

Located in Indianapolis, Auralex Acoustics was founded in 1977 with a mission to provide top-performing acoustical treatment products at the best value. Since then, thousands of satisfied Auralex customers have experienced improved acoustics, expert advice and exceptional customer service. Auralex products enjoy widespread use among prominent artists, producers, engineers, corporations, celebrities and government agencies.

Auralex Acoustics has become the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions and continues to enjoy rapid growth through an international network of authorized dealers. Visit the Auralex Web site at www.auralex.com. Auralex can be reached via email at auralexinfo@auralex.com or by calling 1.800.959.3343.

