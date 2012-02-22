Kokseng Tan joins Integrated Microwave Technologies as regional sales manager

Kokseng Tan has been appointed regional sales manager, Asia, for Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division.

Tan, who is based in Singapore, will be responsible for defining sales strategies and supporting business partners and resellers in the Asian market. He will ensure that budget goals for sales volumes and profitability are reached and that the company’s market share continues to increase.

With a focus on government, police, military and operations, Tan has more than a decade of experience in regional business and channel development in the APAC telecom industry. He assumes his new position after spending the past three years with Solectek, where he held the position of director of sales, Asia.

See Integrated Microwave Technologies at 2012 NAB Show booth C6432.