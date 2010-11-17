Yamaha Commercial Audio Holds ‘5 Days of Knowledge’

College Park, Md.—Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. will hold a training week entitled ‘5 Days of Knowledge’ on the campus of the University of Maryland, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, December 6 – Friday, December 10. The week will encompass training seminars and speaker demonstrations. The University is located on Stadium Drive in College Park, MD.

On Monday, December 6 from 9:00 am – Noon, private speaker demos will be held at the Key Theatre. For an appointment, attendees must email Doug Staab, Yamaha District Manager, dstaab@yamaha.com. From 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm, open speaker demos will be held for general, walk-in attendees. To attend the afternoon session, register by emailing the above.

On Tuesday, December 7 from 9:00 am – Noon, open-to-all speaker demos will be held. From 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Yamaha will hold a NEXO NS1 Software Clinic, and from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm, open-to-all speaker demos will be take place. Contact dstaab@yamaha.com for more details.

Staff from Yamaha Commercial Audio Training (YCATS) will be on hand for a Digital Network and System Design Clinic on Wednesday, December 8, featuring Audio Networking for Live Sound, Distribution and Recording, Recording Audio over Gigabit Networks, Networking and Control of Yamaha ampliﬁers, and Creating Custom Controls in DME Designer. On Thursday, December 9, YCATS will hold Yamaha M7CL School, and on Friday, December 10, a Yamaha LS9 Workshop will be held. Attendees must pre-register for the final three days by visiting www.yamahaca.com/Training.

