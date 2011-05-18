AUTOSCRIPT TELEPROMPTERS ASSIST WITH CLEAR DELIVERY OF ROYAL WEDDING COVERAGE TO U.S. AUDIENCES

SHELTON, CONN., MAY 18, 2011—As millions of Americans gathered around their television sets on the morning of Friday, April 29 to watch London’s Royal Wedding, Autoscript, the world’s leading teleprompting company and a Vitec Group brand, was on location with CBS News, helping to deliver its extensive coverage leading up to and throughout the Royal festivities.



To help broadcast the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton across its news platforms, CBS, who typically employs Autoscript teleprompters for all U.S. broadcasts, extended its use of the company’s teleprompters and WinPlus software, for use by CBS “Evening News” Anchor Katie Couric, “Early Show” Co-anchor Erica Hill, Royals Contributor Victoria Arbiter and other correspondents, during the wedding coverage.



Autoscript’s prompting equipment was deployed at each of the network’s three anchor locations—the Tower of London, Methodist Central Hall and the Canada Gate. Exceptionally versatile and perfect for use on location with Steadicams, Autoscript’s LED8TFT hi-bright teleprompters were placed at the Tower of London. As one of the most important features needed in a portable prompting system for outdoor use is the brightness level, the LED8TFT high-bright helps to deliver an outstanding performance under daylight conditions. For its Central Hall and Canada Gate anchor locations, CBS News utilized Autoscript LED17TFT teleprompters. The superior light distribution of Autoscript’s LED TFT-Plus technology delivers higher contrast levels and an overall picture quality reliable for broadcast.

“The Royal Wedding is an event that millions of viewers will remember for a lifetime,” says Greg Prentiss, director of sales, Autoscript. “We couldn’t be more pleased that when it came to ensuring the clear delivery of their newscasts, CBS trusted Autoscript teleprompters to do the job.”

