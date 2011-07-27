London’s Deluxe 142 is Powering up with DaVinci Resolve Grading System on Linux

Cheshire, UK - July 27, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Deluxe 142 has installed a DaVinci Resolve Linux License and multiple DaVinci Resolve Software licenses in their London facility.

Deluxe 142 has expanded their Linux suite to a stereoscopic 3D capable 4 GPU system, which is the first of its kind in the UK, while also installing three Mac based assist stations with DaVinci Resolve Software.

As a world renowned facility that has played an integral role in the post production of Hollywood blockbusters like ‘Quantum of Solace’, ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ and ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’, Deluxe 142 has invested in the highest quality technology to stay at the cutting edge of post production.

Laurent Treherne, Technical Director of Digital Film at Deluxe 142, said, “We met with Jigsaw Systems, a DaVinci Reseller, to plan the upgrade of our two DaVinci Resolve grading platforms and to discuss their plans for the support of those systems. Between Blackmagic Design and Jigsaw engineers, we had all the support we needed to expedite the upgrade, and the process was completed with minimal disruption to the department.”

Laurent continues,”We have been very happy with the Resolve systems installed. They have been a fantastic investment for us, and the quality and real time performance is incredible.”

About DaVinci Resolve

Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve is the world’s highest performance color correction solution for Mac OS X and Linux computers. DaVinci Resolve supports more real time color correction than any other system because it’s not limited by the performance of the computer it’s running on. DaVinci Resolve eliminates this performance barrier because its based on a cluster of high performance GPU cards, so all processing is always real time. DaVinci Resolve has the power of a true real time performance solution so handles complex color grades even when using dozens of primaries, secondaries, Power Windows™, multi point tracking, blurs, and more. DaVinci Resolve provides incredible performance in a low cost solution can then easily upgrade by adding extra GPU’s for supercomputer power to handle 4K resolutions, stereoscopic 3D and real time grading direct from raw camera files such as ARRI raw and RED raw R3D files can be handled with ease.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.