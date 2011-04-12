Pilat Media's New Workflow Orchestrator Dramatically Simplifies the Building of Complex Integrated Workflows

LAS VEGAS -- April 11, 2011 -- Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) today introduced the Workflow Orchestrator, an advanced workflow integration hub for the company's IBMS:Adapt set of customization tools. With its comprehensive toolkit of integration and orchestration building blocks, the Workflow Orchestrator dramatically simplifies the process of developing and deploying enterprise-scale workflow integrations for Pilat Media's flagship Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS).

IBMS is a complete, scalable, and integrated broadcast management system, delivering multiplatform solutions for content, ad sales, and rights management to boost productivity across an entire broadcasting operation -- from acquisitions to scheduling, airtime and non-airtime sales, traffic, and finance. With the Workflow Orchestrator, workflow or service developers can easily model, assemble, snap together, and specify the activities, building blocks, and control logic required to set up an IBMS process or a service and integrate processing and workflows with third party systems.

"IBMS is the industry's most flexible environment for modeling a media company's core business processes and helping the company adapt to new media and operational requirements -- and we've taken that flexibility many steps further with the Workflow Orchestrator," said Bob Lamb, CTO, Pilat Media. "With a new toolkit for easily adapting and extending the interfacing capabilities of IBMS, our customers are better equipped to handle the constantly changing integration requirements and the emergence of new delivery platforms and advertising opportunities."

The Workflow Orchestrator consists of a set of workflow activities, a library of utilities, and a set of system services for assembling interfaces from building blocks and published API methods with minimal functional coding. It supports a rich set of APIs that reinforce IBMS's role as a central business system, placing extensive media and metadata repositories at the core of a media company's infrastructure. In addition to the IBMS interfaces, clients using IBMS:Adapt Developer Edition can apply the Workflow Orchestrator to any integration and orchestration task.

"The Workflow Orchestrator takes the hard work out of connecting complex integrated workflows by leveraging the IBMS workflow as the 'orchestrating brain' of the multiplatform content factory or advertising business," Lamb added. "Developers just assemble and 'snap together' the building blocks -- and the system automatically connects external workflows via Web services and external systems using our extensive range of APIs."

More information about the Workflow Orchestrator and the complete IBMS product family is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

# # #

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOX, CTV, Virgin Media, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, TVNZ, Southern Cross, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.