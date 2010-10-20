Quantel wins International 3D Society Lumiere Award for Pablo

"innovative pioneers...groundbreaking work"

Quantel was honored with the International 3D Society's 3D Technology Lumiere Award at a ceremony in Hollywood last night. The Award was for Quantel's Pablo 3D color correction and finishing system, the only post production system to be honored for achievements in Stereo3D for the period between 1980 and December 2009.

"Recent advances in stereoscopic 3D are revolutionizing the entertainment industry, and we are proud to acknowledge the medium's most innovative pioneers," said 3D Awards Committee Co-Chair and Oculus3D President Lenny Lipton. "The groundbreaking work of these companies and professionals will influence motion picture storytelling for generations to come."

R&D Director Simon Rogers received the Award on behalf of Quantel. "Everyone at Quantel is excited by Stereo3D, it's something we have in common with the Society," he said. "Another thing we share is the recognition that it's quality Stereo3D that drives this business. When we first showed the Stereo3D Pablo in 2007, everything just took off. Now there are over 100 Stereo3D Pablos out there working on all kinds of quality projects across features and broadcast - literally right around the globe. There's a revolution going on out there and we're delighted that Pablo is helping the real creatives in all our customers make it happen."