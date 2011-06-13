Edgeware Expands Executive Team to Meet Video Service Delivery Demands in the Americas

New Vice President of Sales, Americas to expand company’s position for continued success in distributed video delivery networks

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2011 - Edgeware, the technology leader in distributed video delivery, today announced the expansion of its executive team naming Sean Rooney vice president of sales Americas. The expansion enables Edgeware to further meet the growing demand for high-quality video entertainment delivery to multiple devices.

With over 22 years of broadband industry experience, Rooney will oversee sales organization and operations in North and South America, expanding Edgeware’s work in delivering solutions that allow operators to quickly and easily implement, manage, control and monetize video services by offering services such as VOD, nPVR, timeshift TV and multiscreen services to any device across any type of network.

“Sean’s expertise and industry knowledge is an important addition to continue Edgeware’s success in helping operators meet the significant increase in demand for TV and video anywhere, anytime,” said Tom Schmitt, executive VP of Sales at Edgeware. “Rooney’s work will help expand Edgeware’s already strong presence in delivering the unique solutions operators need to continue to stay competitive such as the huge opportunity provided by operators own CDN offerings.”

A true veteran in the broadband industry, Rooney brings major sales and business development efforts with large multi-national, small and start-up companies to Edgeware. Prior to his work at Edgeware, he held the position of SVP Worldwide Sales at BigBand Networks. Rooney’s experience also includes work as senior executive of sales at Motorola, where he was responsible for building and integrating the on demand systems group from the Broadbus Technologies acquisition. At Broadbus, Rooney built and managed worldwide sales and managed global accounts such as Comcast, Time Warner, Charter, UPC, and BSkyB. He has also held senior positions at Nx Networks, a VoIP pioneer, and Sony.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is the technology leader in distributed video delivery networks, designed to allow operators to monetize video services such as video on demand (VOD), time shift TV and network Personal Video Recorder (nPVR), as well as offering wholesale Content Delivery Management (CDN) management services. Edgeware provides the video delivery systems needed to offer video services across managed and unmanaged networks, with the ability to reach any screen, at any time, with any content. Edgeware is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a U.S. office in San Jose, California.

