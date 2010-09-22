FXFACTORY DEVELOPMENT PARTNER SUGARFX RELEASES EYE-POPPING NEW BUNDLE OF LENS EFFECTS PLUG-INS FOR USE WITH AFTER EFFECTS, MOTION AND FINAL CUT

Dramatic lens effects give any project a stylized finish for intriguing results

Boston, MA --Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, announced that FxFactory development partner SUGARfx has released a brand new collection of video editing tools and plug-ins in the form of LensPack; lens effects with a twist. FxFactory powered plug-ins are designed by Noise Industries and their development partners to extend the visual effects capabilities of Adobe® After Effects®, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion® and Apple Final Cut® Express applications. SUGARfx’s latest innovation boasts exciting capabilities for users looking to distort, straighten, magnify, loupe, and purposely flaw pristine video footage. Complete with five unique image enhancement and distortion tools, LensPack offers video editors a way to make clips and footage stand out from the crowd with vivid lens effects.

“LensPack offers editors some of the most brilliant and original lens effects,” comments Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “SUGARfx never fails to amaze us with their unique visual effects tools, and LensPack is no different. This bundle of extraordinary plug-ins takes video editing to a new level of creativity. From distorting, to magnifying, to straightening those off-kilter images; LensPack is a stimulating compilation of visionary editing tools. We are always thrilled to work with our development partners, including SUGARfx, to offer FxFactory users top-quality plug-in gems for stunning results.”

“The latest addition to the SUGARfx family, LensPack adds a creative touch to any project,” says Ricardo Silva, founder, SUGARfx. “Complete with five cutting-edge visual effects plug-ins, LensPack provides users with unique tools for distorting and enhancing videos via magnification, manipulation, lens distortion, and more. Accessible to users of all levels, LensPack adds a new twist to lens distortion that is enjoyable for both audiences and editors alike. Once again, we would like to thank Noise Industries and the revolutionary FxFactory platform for their continued support and collaboration.”

LensPack: Lens Effects with a Twist

LensPack includes 5 distinct plug-ins for enhancing and distorting video clips and footage; all from the perspective of a camera lens. Highlights include:

● Optico: Improves and increases normal lens distortion when shooting in wide-angle mode

● Horizon Line: Straightens footage with an easy-to-use auto-rotation tool

● Distorium: Distorts footage to make it appear as if it is “literally” coming out of the screen - a brand new way to make footage stand out

● Loupe: Automatically emulates the magnification effect in any part of your video clip with gadgets and controls that lets users focus on one precise section

● Cheap Lens: Emulates chroma distortion, blurred focus, vaseline glow, lens scratches, and reflections to create “cheap” looking, pristine footage

Availability and Pricing of SUGARfx LensPack

LensPack is available now at http://www.noiseindustries.com for $99.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express users can also sample hundreds of other FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version of FxFactory from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About SUGARfx Founder Ricardo Silva

SUGARfx founder and broadcast designer Ricardo Silva has worked with an assortment of well known entertainment giants including National Geographic, Discovery Channel, Telemundo, NBC, Univision, TLC, and Fox Sports International and holds two Emmy®-nominations from 2001 and 2008 for “Outstanding Main Title Design” by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since joining the Noise Industries development partner program in 2006, Silva has facilitated the engineering of numerous image treatment and processing plug-ins for the FxFactory platform. For more information on SUGARfx, please visit: http://www.sugarfx.tv.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com/.

