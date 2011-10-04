NES Communication Services Equips New HD Digital Satellite Uplink Truck With Sencore SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 Satellite Modulators

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Oct. 4, 2011 -- Sencore, a leading provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, today announced that NES Communications has installed two SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 satellite modulators in its newest HD digital satellite uplink vehicle. NES Communications, a provider of high-quality video and data communications services to major network and sports broadcasters, selected the SMD 989s in order to provide its clients with the full range of modulation options for C-band uplinking.

"As a private contractor to all of the major broadcast and cable outlets, we're dedicated to meeting our clients' varying transmission requirements. The Sencore SMD 989 units will give NES the flexibility to service networks that only require 8PSK modulation, as well as those that are ready to push the technology to 16APSK or even 32APSK from the field," said Keith Valeri, vice president and general manager, NES Communications. "We have had Sencore integrated receiver decoders (IRDs) in service for several years, and they have always performed flawlessly, so it was a natural decision to include the SMD 989s for our new HD truck. The SMD 989 offers maximum flexibility by offering multiple inputs, such as ASI or IP, as well as several modulation options."

Capable of single or multistream modulation of MPEG transport streams, the Sencore SMD 989 provides frequency-agile IF output, as well as an optional L-band upconverter, which eliminates the need for an external upconverter in L-band distribution scenarios. The SMD 989 chassis has two bays for housing one or two independent modulators, and provides state-of-the-art modulation quality while saving rack space and cost. In addition, the unit's support of multistream with variable coding and modulation (VCM) allows each transport stream in the single RF carrier to have its own modulation parameters. Multistream modulation reduces overall equipment needs by eliminating external multiplexers, while increasing the efficiency of transponder use.

"The SMD 989 is a full-featured modulation platform that is easy to set up and which supports the DVB-S2 standard as well as higher-order modulations -- all at a competitive price point. It is ideal for the demanding requirements of today's mobile satellite broadcasting operations," said Thomas Stingley, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Sencore. "With the two SMD 989 modulators on board, the new truck allows NES to offer its clients broader technical capabilities, such as the ability to provide six multistream transmission paths or redundant 3D uplinks."

