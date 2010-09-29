AERO.file(TM) and Linear Acoustic(R) Win Big at IBC2010

File-based Audio/Loudness Manager Earns Pick Hit and STAR Awards

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Sept. 29, 2010 -- The new AERO.file(TM) from Linear Acoustic(R), the world leader in television audio control from production to transmission, was in the spotlight at IBC2010 and received all the right attention. A panel of broadcast engineers judged the AERO.file worthy of Broadcast Engineering's Pick Hit Award. It was also honored by TV Technology Europe magazine editors with a STAR Award.

"File-based customers began to realize that loudness scaling alone was not enough. When we combined AERO.qc(TM) processing with RadiantGrid(TM) transwapping and TrueGrid(TM) transcoding technologies, we knew we had a winner," said Linear Acoustic President Tim Carroll. "Apparently the judges, choosing AERO.file for their awards, felt the same way."

Linear Acoustic was further recognized at IBC2010 as a standout finalist for an IBC2010 Innovation Award for its contribution to NBC's coverage of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. NBC used 24 AERO.qc units to allow sound engineers stationed at multiple events with varying audio characteristics to mix Dolby 5.1-channel sound while fitting into the overall loudness scheme.

"I'm proud of what our team accomplished in Vancouver this year, and I'm excited about what's coming next. AERO.file is the first of several new solutions we have planned for our file-based customers," revealed Carroll.

