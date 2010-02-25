DFT Digital Film Technology Hosts Archive & Restoration Workshop

DFT Digital Film Technology, provider of high-end film and digital post production solutions that preserve, manage, and deliver your pictures, announces it will host an Archive and Restoration Workshop, March 9th and 10th, 2010 in Weiterstadt, Germany.

The interactive workshop will include expert-led presentations and demonstrations that cover the technical and theoretical aspects of the Archive and Restoration market. The workshop will also offer participants insight into new Archive and Restoration technologies and workflows.

A variety of exhibitors, including DFT Digital Film Technology, HS-Art Digital, Fraunhofer IIS, Cube-Tec International, and Quantum will offer hands-on demonstrations of state-of-the-art technology for film scanning, storage, file formats conversion and compression, image and audio restoration and archiving.

The workshop is complementary and those interested in attending should RSVP before March 2nd to: info@dft-film.com with their date of attendance.

When:

Tuesday, March 9, 2010 - 10 AM - 5 PM

OR

Wednesday, March 10, 2010 - 10 AM - 5 PM

Where:

DFT Digital Film Technology

Rudolf-Diesel-Strasse 16

64331 Weiterstadt

Germany

For more information, including the agenda highlights, please visit: http://www.dft-film.com/workshops/archive0310.php.