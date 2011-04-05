Jampro Antennas Adds Anthony Flores To Further US Business Development

Visit Jampro at NAB in Booth C 2307

Sacramento, CA (March 29, 2011) -- Jampro Antennas, Inc. a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry, has added Anthony Flores to the Jampro Team to further the Company’s business development strategies. Alex Perchevitch, Jampro’s president, made the announcement today from Company headquarters in Sacramento, California.

Flores comes to Jampro with over 20 years of management and business development experience in the broadcasting and communications industry, including high-level positions in Radian Corp., Richland Towers and AT&T. His responsibilities include working with the executive team and sales staff to expand the Company’s domestic presence by increasing awareness of its product lines and TV brand across the country.

"Jampro welcomes Tony to our team of dedicated professionals,” said Perchevitch. "His background in broadcast, communications, and construction makes him the ideal candidate for this important position. With the many challenges facing the broadcast industry today, Tony’s ability to evaluate situations and provide solutions is an essential benefit for our current clients and an excellent foundation for introducing the Jampro brand to new markets.”

