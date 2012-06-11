Sonnet's Award-Winning xMac(TM) mini Server Expansion System Now Shipping 1U Rack Enclosure for Mac(R) mini and Thunderbolt(TM) Expansion System for PCIe(R) Cards Includes Significant Enhancements

IRVINE, Calif. -- June 7, 2012 -- Sonnet today announced the shipment of its xMac(TM) mini Server, a combination PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) 2.0 expansion system and 1U rackmount enclosure for Mac(R) mini with Thunderbolt(TM) ports. This innovative Sonnet product recently received a Post Pick Award at the 2012 NAB Show, granted to select best-in-show offerings that are destined to have the greatest impact on post-production workflows.

"Improving on already rock-solid design and incorporating valuable feedback from partners and beta customers, our engineers did a phenomenal job of creating a transformational product that enables users to turn a Mac mini computer into something much more," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing for Sonnet Technologies. "The added features and design improvements make the xMac mini Server an even more compelling product. After months of refinement and testing, we are pleased to begin shipping this week."

The xMac mini Server transforms a Mac mini into a full-fledged expandable rackmount server, mounting the computer inside a specially designed 1U rackmount enclosure that contains two PCIe 2.0 slots that connect to the computer through its Thunderbolt port. The expansion system features a 100W power supply and employs variable-speed fans to cool the cards and computer. This system enables users to plug in two PCIe adapter cards -- one half-length/low profile and one full-length/full-height -- to slots connected to the Mac mini via an included Thunderbolt cable, while enabling the daisy-chain connection of additional Thunderbolt peripherals to the xMac mini Server's second Thunderbolt port. The Mac mini's Gigabit Ethernet, USB, and HDMI(R) interfaces are extended to panel-mounted connectors on the back of the unit. With these features, the Mac mini is able to use expansion cards normally usable only in the Mac Pro(R), and is suited as a stand-in for the now-discontinued Xserve(R) for a smaller, lighter, and more compact footprint. This makes it ideal for use in cases such as a back office RAID Server, a metadata controller or mobile rack frequently used in mobile pro audio, or on-location shoots for cinema and other media projects.

xMac mini Server requires the use of Thunderbolt-compatible PCIe expansion cards. Compatible cards fall into numerous categories including pro audio, Ethernet, Fibre Channel, SAS/SATA RAID controllers, video capture, and editing, with the list continually expanding as more cards are tested and certified.

xMac Mini Server (part number XMAC-MS) is available now for $1,295. More information on the product and compatible PCIe expansion cards is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/xmacminiserver.html

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

