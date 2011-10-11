You Gotta See This! Now Ready for iOS 5

You Gotta See This! version 2.1 gets ready to amp up its style with iOS 5 compatibility; capturing and sharing your image collages just got a whole lot cooler



Puchheim, Germany – October 11, 2011 – Boinx Software is pleased to announce that the popular panography photo app You Gotta See This! is now ready to support the recently released iOS 5 operating system from Apple®. The great new features in iOS 5 promise exciting improvements in both quality and functionality of our apps, and You Gotta See This! is prepped and ready for this next generation of iOS. You Gotta See This 2.1 will sport improved usability via the new native Twitter integration present in iOS 5, which makes tweeting and sharing photos with your friends easier and faster than ever before.

“iOS 5 is a great step forward and offers new possibilities for our apps, which we intend to make use of in the future. You Gotta See This is a great place to start. With the new native Twitter integration in iOS 5, the process of sharing your awesome photo collages with friends and family becomes much more convenient – tweet your See This! photos from any Twitter account and add your location in just one simple step,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “The new camera in the iPhone 4S promises much better image quality, and we can’t wait to get our hands on one to see what it can do for You Gotta See this!”

You Gotta See This! is available for just $1.99 USD at the iTunes App Store. To download the App, please visit: http://www.boinx.com/seethis.

About You Gotta See This!

Recently named “App of the Day,” and “Top App” by MSN Tech & Gadget UK, You Gotta See This! has been topping charts and wowing users all over the world. “You Gotta See This! is an app you can have fun with at concerts, scenic landmarks, and other places that you wish to share with family and friends,” iPhone Life Magazine http://bit.ly/9zCmmD.

Designed originally for iPhone 4 technology, and now available on both the iPod touch 4th generation and the iPad 2, You Gotta See This! gives users the ability to choose between two built-in cameras, hit record, point, and capture their surroundings in an arbitrary, 3D fashion for eye-catching results. Two significant features are utilized; the option to use either of the two cameras, and the new gyroscope technology, which determines the camera orientation for recording and positioning each captured image on a flat surface to create dreamlike spatial collages. The images come together to create seemingly abstract and emotionally stimulating visual representations of everyday atmospheres. Choose between six amazing themes, including “Polaroid Stone,” “Light Table Collage,” “Vintage Fabric,” “Magic Light,” “Dark Table Collage,” and “Wall of Tiles,” to give your images an added artistic and personal flair. Once your images are displayed, “You Gotta See This!” allows users to share their collages with friends via Twitter, Facebook or e-mail, or simply save to your iPhone camera roll for later presentation.

Read more outstanding reviews of You Gotta See This! on the Boinx Software website at: http://boinx.com/chronicles/category/YouGottaSeeThis/.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner?up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner?up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre?built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

Follow @boinxsoftware on Twitter or at http://www.facebook.com/boinxsoftware.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

