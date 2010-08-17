Utah Scientific Goes to the Races With Teleview

SALT LAKE CITY -- Aug. 17, 2010 -- Utah Scientific today announced that Teleview Racing Patrol, which provides broadcast services for horse- and dog-racing facilities, has deployed a UTAH-400 HD routing switcher and a UTAH-200 analog audio switcher to support a comprehensive upgrade to HD at Charles Town Races and Slots in Charlestown, W.Va. Charles Town Races is one of only three similar tracks in the country currently broadcasting in HD.

"Router companies come and go, but Utah Scientific has survived and earned an outstanding reputation by providing solid, reliable equipment," said Rick Kipp, Teleview Racing Patrol chief engineer. "When I saw the quote from Utah Scientific on this project, I was surprised at how reasonable it was. In fact, if I'd known I could afford Utah Scientific, I would have gone with them years ago."

For the Charles Town installation, Teleview selected a UTAH-400 32-frame digital router, loaded 32x23 HD, and a UTAH-200 32-frame analog audio router, loaded 32x32, along with associated control panels. While video broadcast within the Charles Town complex is now HD, the signal is converted to MPEG-compressed analog composite to save bandwidth for satellite uplink. Besides recognizing Utah's reputation for rock-solid reliability, Teleview selected the UTAH-400 for its ability to handle both SD and HD signals and for the modular architecture that allows easy expansion and further HD upgrades for the future.

Charles Town produces programming and uplinks five days a week using four HD cameras for race coverage. All camera video and other signals are fed through distribution amplifiers and then to the router, production switcher, and monitoring area.

Teleview worked with Utah Scientific partner Midtown Video of Miami, Fla., and the Charles Town staff for nine months on system design, revisions, and proposals. Once requirements were determined and the equipment purchased, the system was prebuilt and tested at Teleview's headquarters in Hialeah, Fla., before being delivered to its new home in West Virginia.

"Teleview Racing Patrol leverages high-quality, advanced technology to deliver its clients in the racing industry exceptionally cost-effective service," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "Like Teleview, Utah Scientific focuses on delivery of reliable, high-quality technology that delivers bottom-line benefits in an ever-expanding number of media applications."

About Teleview Racing Patrol

Teleview Racing Patrol Inc. has been the leader in the racing industry for more than 40 years, supplying closed circuit television, satellite uplink/downlink, inter-track wagering (ITW), off-track betting (OTB), sound, surveillance, photo finish, and timing systems to its customers. Beginning in the 1950s, Teleview provided film patrol and, later, video tape patrol services to race tracks in the United States and Mexico. Over the years, it has serviced many different race tracks, management teams, and racing officials. The company has an in-depth understanding of the requirements of today's racing industry as it relates to all contract services and management needs. Teleview is a Merv Griffin company.

About Midtown Video

Midtown Video leads the industry in broadcast and professional video and multimedia equipment sales, rental, and systems integration, providing the highest quality equipment and technical support. Midtown gets the job done with excellent salespeople and support staff, offering workable solutions to production and post needs. From cameras and VTRs to production packages and NLEs, Midtown Video supports formats including DV, MiniDV, HDV, DVCPRO 25/50/100, HDCAM, XDCAM, XDCAM HD, and old friends Beta SP and Digibeta.

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

