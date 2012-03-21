Thomson Broadcast to introduce ATSC-8000 DTV exciter

Thomson Broadcast will unveil its new ATSC-8000 DTV exciter at the 2012 NAB Show.

The new exciter is available in a compact 1RU platform and supports VHF or UHF operation. It allows broadcasters to transmit both fixed ATSC (A/53) and ATSC-M/H (A/153), delivering rich mobile DTV service to viewers. The ATSC-8000 is also available with optional A/110:2011 configuration.

In addition the ATSC-8000 exciter features Digital Adaptive Pre-correction (DAP), providing pinpoint correction of both linear and nonlinear distortions. The exciter also features an internal GPS receiver, dual transport stream (TS) inputs, front panel MMI for user configuration and a built-in Web GUI for remote access.

Thomson Broadcast also will feature the Futhura Plus TV transmitter, offering broadcasters substantial energy savings, with a 50 percent improvement in efficiency. Using drain modulation technology, the environmentally friendly Futhura Plus represents a major advance toward meeting lower energy consumption targets in the broadcast industry.

See Thomson Broadcast at 2012 NAB Show booth SU3012.