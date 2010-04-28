RF Central Rolls Out Modular Mobile RF Platform Broadcast ENG News Vehicle
Provides Flexible, On-the-Run, Cost-Effective Turnkey Solution
CARLISLE, PA - RF Central, a Vitec Group brand, and a leading provider of digital and analog microwave systems for the broadcast, sports & entertainment, government, military and international marketplace, is rolling out its Modular Mobile RF Platform (MMRP) broadcast ENG news vehicle.
The MMRP includes a truck chassis based on Motor Trend Magazine's Truck of the Year, the Ford Transit Connect, and features an 1800-watt inverter and compact Wilburt "Night Scan" antenna mast. The MMRP offers superior gas mileage, along with a very flexible and efficient platform for today's smaller news crews.
"We created the MMRP broadcast ENG news vehicle as an affordable alternative to a full-size ENG van," says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. "The MMRP's ability to be customized to a broadcaster's needs enables it to provide a viable solution for all different sizes and budgets."
The MMRP also features a full-width removable rack with 27 rack units, comfortable seating for two with a fold-down bench for editing, an integrated I/O panel, an omni/high-gain microwave antenna with pan & tilt unit and the availability for an in-dash 3G/4G computer system.
Available in many configurations, the MMRP works well for urban and rural environments. A shorter wheelbase and lower center of gravity contribute to the vehicle's overall ease of maneuverability, which includes parallel parking.
RF Central can transfer existing gear, or provide options for a full audio/video/RF equipment package. The compact pneumatic mast, low maintenance design and efficient workflow platform come together in a cost-effective system.
"As broadcasters look for unique ways to manage their operating and maintenance budgets, the MMRP enters the marketplace at the right time," adds Shpock.
