Final Cut Pro Dialog Search Tool from AV3 Software Wins Impressive Award of Superiority

Microfilmmaker gives kudos to Get for its superior search capabilities and dramatic acceleration of the video editing process



Boston, MA – May 12, 2011 – AV3 Software, developer and distributor of unique and innovative workflow tools for the creative community, is pleased to announce that its award-winning dialog search tool for Final Cut Pro® editors, Get, has nabbed Microfilmmaker Magazine’s coveted Award of Superiority. This is AV3 Software’s first time being recognized by Microfilmmaker for the prestigious award. “Microfilmmaker is known to recognize some of the hottest and most promising products in the industry… we are thrilled to have made the list,” says Doug Hynes, Director of Products, AV3 Software. “Having videography experts, such as AJ Wedding, take a look at our product and give it such praise is extremely important. Get’s unique search capabilities and ease of use have made it a go-to search tool for any professional video editor. I’d like to thank Microfilmmaker and A.J. Wedding for acknowledging Get as an industry must-have tool.”

Microfilmmaker reviews are scored based on the breakdown of four categories: ease of use, depth of options, performance and value. In his review, industry guru A.J. Wedding gave Get an overall 9/10, prompting the award’s conveyance. Wedding comments: “Like many great products, I found myself saying, ‘Damn, I wish I had this two weeks ago.’ That's certainly a good sign that this program is going to last. After speaking with Peter Ramsay, the Managing Director of AV3, I can tell you that this product is here to stay and will only get better.”

Read the complete review here: http://www.microfilmmaker.com/reviews/Issue66/Get.html

Get Highlights

Working hand-in-hand with Final Cut Pro, Get is designed to help editors become more efficient in searching for footage via the spoken word. Communicating directly with the host application, Get derives a project’s metadata and indexes the associated media files, making them ready to search within. Selected items are then exported directly to Final Cut Pro with new and valuable metadata, which can be used immediately or at any time in the future. Get is revolutionizing the editing workflow:

• Provides access to the speed and accuracy of phonetic search technology.

• Allows users to input search terms as they sound, bypassing spelling errors and mismatches with logged metadata.

• Combines dialog and NLE metadata searches, as well as dialog and desktop metadata searches.

• Provides users with the ability to pre-select content to be used within editing application and projects.

• Editors can find content that already exists within a project, whether it resides in bins, clips, sub-clips, or sequences.

To view a demo video of Get please visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b8LoJbgX4U.

About AV3 Software

AV3 Software is a publisher of innovative digital media tools for post-production and broadcasters, as well as a one-stop-shop for purchasing software for digital content creators at guaranteed best prices. AV3 offers instant access, 24/7 electronic license download, online support, and a single source for product information and secure transaction processing for motion graphics, graphics, and visual fx. The company has a strong manifesto that the future of software distribution is electronic, and that shipping software in cardboard and plastic is environmentally unfriendly and a waste of the planet’s resources. AV3 has offices in the UK and USA and aims to provide outstanding service and products to its customers.

Follow AV3 Software on Twitter (@AV3Software) or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/AV3SoftwareLtd?sk=wall.

For more information on AV3 Software, please visit http://www.av3software.com/.

