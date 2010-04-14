For Immediate Release

MAJOR LEAGUE HOCKEY MAKES A POWER PLAY FOR DALET MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT

Dalet Enterprise Edition is drafted for a key content management position at the

Pittsburgh Penguin’s new Consol Energy Center

New York, NY, April 11, 2010 - Dalet Digital Media Systems announced that the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Pittsburgh Penguins have selected Dalet Enterprise Edition as the content management system for the team’s state-of-the-art production center. The new Consol Energy Center, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is considered to be one of the most progressive sports media production venues in the United States. The arena is designed to engage the team's multi-generational fan-base with an array of multimedia experiences including media kiosks and LED displays at every turn. Behind the scenes, the Penguin's in-house production unit conjures the multimedia magic for fan audiences and for internal corporate use with a slick, streamlined, collaborative workflow that scores points on and off the ice. “The Consol Energy Center will incorporate the very latest in media communications technology offering a wide range of interactive and media-rich viewing platforms including an HD Mitsubishi Diamond Vision Score Board, LEDs throughout the stadium, special club seating media options, and real-time game viewing with interactive options for web and mobile viewers,” said Chris DeVivo, Director of Media Technology, Pittsburgh Penguins. “Dalet is the gate keeper of content and its flexible workflow ties into the back-office IT infrastructure, allowing us to better control distribution of content and precisely target game content to the right platform and ultimately the right audience. This greatly enhances the overall viewing experience for our fans.”

Dalet will integrate the Pittsburgh Penguins production systems and content outlets through its advanced Media Asset Management (MAM) framework, aggregating content and associated metadata from melts, ISO and Arena cameras, custom logging and stats systems, and various image libraries into a central content rich repository equipped with an enterprise search engine accessible through a web portal. The workflow will also leverage Dalet’s natively integrated production tools for managing ingest of the team’s special coaches cameras, enabling assistant and head coaches to immediately retrieve and analyze game day and archival material during game intermissions and breaks. The comprehensive workflow administration and automation capabilities will govern access rights, conversions, and distribution rules to publish content to multiple platforms including web and archives. This will let the Pittsburgh Penguins better manage video, audio and still image assets across all levels of the organization.

“Dalet provides the framework and tools for staff to tap into the immense amount of media that is associated with live events and effectively utilize it. For the Penguin’s, real-time access to well organized game content is a game changer,” said Benjamin Desbois, General Manager, Dalet Digital Media Systems, USA. “Dalet’s ingest tools and enterprise search engine enable the coaches to review not only game material during breaks, but also to retrieve past game plays from the archives to analyze the competition. With fast access to critical information, they can change strategy to make game-winning decisions.”

The Dalet installation will provide straightforward, but well managed access to game content whether it be video, audio or still images, optimizing the use of assets and greatly improving access to content for non-postproduction staff. Post-production, multi-media and coaching teams will have a direct access to the central content repository. For corporate-wide viewing of materials via the Dalet web-based interface, Dalet servers will simultaneously convert all material into low-resolution proxies during ingest. The integrated media management engine provides enterprise-class multi-tiered storage management to streamline the archiving of materials, transparently managing transfers between online, near-line and offline storage areas.

Leading the new Consol Energy Center system infrastructure design is Dalet business partner Diversified Systems. “We have been spearheading advanced system designs for large-scale sporting arena’s such as Pittsburgh Penguins for quite some time. The new Consol Energy Center design has been by far the most aggressive with regards to use of technology,” said Duane Yoslov, Sr. Vice President, Diversified Systems. “During the RFP phase, we realized quickly that Dalet could deliver the integrated content management solution built on open-standards, providing the Pittsburgh Penguins with a highly agile and flexible platform for managing the massive amount of dynamic game media. Combined with Dalet’s savvy consulting team who has vast experience in building complex IT and broadcast workflows, we have high confidence in achieving our goals for this enterprise deployment.”

About The Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have become one of the NHL’s elite franchises both on an off the ice, winning the 2009 Stanley Cup, appearing in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals and playing to more than 150 consecutive sellouts at Mellon Arena. The Penguins were named the fastest-growing brand in the NHL by Forbes and were ranked no. 3 out of 122 pro teams in fan relations by ESPN The Magazine, while also setting new standards for local TV ratings, merchandise sales and website hits. Next season, the Penguins will move into the state-of-the-art Consol Energy Center, where all 66 suites and 32 loge boxes were sold out more than a year in advance.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and content professionals to create, manage and distribute media for traditional and new media channels, including interactive web and mobile networks. Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a MAM platform and workflow engine to manage News, Sports, Programs, Entertainment and Archives. Purpose-built media production tools are natively integrated, optimizing access to media, collaboration and streamlining production workflows. At the core is an open and flexible MAM platform that tracks metadata from ingest to archive, ensuring media assets are indexed and searchable across the workflow. Delivered with Dalet Professional and Integration services, Dalet provides complete solutions that improve production speed, quality, and value of media assets.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of content producers including major television and radio public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, Canal +, CBC, DR, NBC, NPR, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, FOX,eTV, Orange, Prime Television, The Press Association, Time Warner, Warner Bros., XM-Sirius) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT: FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

