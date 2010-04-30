US Army’s Combat Readiness/Safety Center Installs DaVinci Resolve

Blackmagic Design Inc. today announced that the United States Army Combat Readiness/Safety Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, will be installing the company’s high-end Linux GPU-based DaVinci Resolve system.

The DaVinci Resolve will be used to perform a number of color correction and DI tasks for the Center. The sale includes the installation of an 8 GPU Resolve for Realtime 4K, the highest performing Resolve system available which has the ability to easily handle high resolutions such as 2K or 4K, stereoscopic 3D and real time grading.

“The sale of the Resolve to the US Army is a testament to the power and performance of the product line,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.

Comprehensive Technical Group, Inc. (Atlanta, GA) handled overall integration responsibilities for the project and worked with Blackmagic Professional Services to ensure a successful transition to the Resolve system. “Working with Blackmagic Designs to deploy the Resolve system at the Combat Readiness Center presented a unique opportunity to raise the U.S. Army’s color correction and DI tasks to previously unparalleled levels. Our experiences in working with Blackmagic Designs on this project have far exceeded our already high expectations,” said Andy Slusher, Sales Manager, Comprehensive Technical Group, Inc.

About DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve is the industry standard for color correction and 3D grading technology, supporting more real time color correction than any other system. Eliminating performance barriers by using a cluster of computers with high performance GPU cards, DaVinci Resolve handles real-time performance demands of color grades when using dozens of primaries, secondaries, power windows™, multi-point tracking, blurs, and can work within the industry’s newest digital workflows. Also, DaVinci Resolve can easily handle new workflows needed for full stereoscopic 3D, offering the ability to grade and view two eyes simultaneously, in real-time with no rendering and no proxies.

About US Army Combat Readiness/Safety Center

The United States Army Combat Readiness/Safety Center (USACR/SAFETY CENTER) supports the US Army by collecting, analyzing and communicating actionable information to assist Leaders, Soldiers, Families and Civilians in preserving/protecting our Army's combat resources.