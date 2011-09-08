Panasonic to highlight new AVC Ultra codec, cloud-based solution at IBC2011

Panasonic Europe will highlight its vision for the future of broadcast through the exploration of its latest camcorder and display technology, advancements to its flexible codec and workflow solutions, and its involvement in the 2012 Olympics at IBC2011.

Panasonic will showcase cutting-edge workflow, metadata management and archiving solutions designed to streamline the recording and production process from capture to delivery.

The company will demonstrate its new AVC Ultra (AVCU) recording format, a unified codec that supports a wide range of data-rates. Based on the H.264 standard, AVCU is suitable for both high-end and mainstream production, including filming in 3-D.

Panasonic also will focus on new tools for metadata management, including automatic metadata gathering using easy and intuitive data creation that allows broadcast content to be stored, traced and received in less time.

The company also will share its developments in cloud-based solutions designed to help broadcast professionals deliver content such as breaking news faster and more efficiently.

See Panasonic at IBC2011 Stands 9.C45, 9.D40 and 9.B42.