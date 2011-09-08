DVS to feature CLIPSTER, VENICE support for Panasonic AVC-Ultra codecs

DVS will showcase support for Panasonic’s new AVC-Ultra codecs with CLIPSTER DI workstation as well as its VENICE broadcast video server.

Support for the new AVC-Intra Class 200 codec provides the products with native support for the latest version of the intra-frame based Panasonic technology, supporting frame rates of up to 1080p50/p60 at a bit rate of 440Mbs. Broadcasters and post-production houses will benefit from visually lossless quality with the most efficient H.264/AVC-Intra compression available in the market.

Thanks to the high bit rate and efficient AVC compression technology, AVC-Intra Class 200 is ideal for broadcast events where scenes are dynamic with lots of movement, such as sporting events. With the multichannel VENICE video server, camera signals can be recorded directly in AVC-Intra Class 200 at frame rates of up to 1080p50/p60. The recorded material is available to all connected editing clients for immediate processing with fully edited footage able to be directly played out in maximum quality.

See DVS at IBC2011 Stand 7.E25.