Welcome to DECODED, Broadcast Engineering’s Marketing Blog! Here you will find information about some of the latest initiatives we are working on to help you deliver your marketing message while offering insight on best practices and strategy. Print, online, custom, email, video, social media – how do you leverage these different mediums to communicate your marketing message while at the same time bringing everything together into a cohesive strategy with metrics attached? That, my friends, is the goal of this blog – to help you decode your marketing message and maybe have a little fun along the way....