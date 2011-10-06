Codex Digital Vault series makes first European appearance

Codex Digital made the European debut of its new Codex Vault series on-set laboratory solution for dailies review, deliverables production and archiving at IBC 2011.

The Codex Vault supports digital cinema cameras made by RED, ARRI, Aaton, Sony and other manufacturers.

A fully featured Vault is a standalone solution requiring no external drives because it uses Codex’s new Transfer Drives, which also were introduced at IBC2011. With the ability to support the most popular professional cameras, the Vault provides a single, standardized workflow. It also has the ability to produce deliverables in all formats required for dailies review, post production and archival purposes. The new Codex Transfer Drives provide 1TB of storage in a compact form, designed to work along with the Codex Vault to facilitate the transfer of files from production to post.