Prestigious TV awards competition relies on Digital Rapids MediaMesh to simplify digital submissions

The Rose d'Or Global Entertainment Television Festival is using the Digital Rapids MediaMesh content delivery system to streamline and simplify submission of entries for the Rose d'Or Awards competition.

The use of MediaMesh enables entries to be submitted electronically for the first time using a secure Web-based portal, while the MediaMesh RX receiving appliance provides an easy, immediate interface for judges to review submissions.

Founded in 1961, the Rose d'Or Festival is one of the most significant international events for the entertainment television industry and onscreen entertainment community, attracting producers and professionals from public and independent broadcasters from more than 40 countries. At the core of the Festival are the Rose d'Or Awards, which recognize originality, quality and creativity in entertainment programming and encourage excellence in television and associated digital media.

The festival's MediaMesh-powered submission portal supports a wide range of video file formats for uploading entries, freeing entrants of format considerations. Digital Rapids C2 transfer technology, which forms the delivery foundation of the MediaMesh system, provides accelerated file transfer for high-speed uploads over the public Internet, along with robust transfer security and reliability for even the largest media files.

Until this year, submitted programs had to be physically shipped and then were digitized on-site for use in the competition. The move to the digital delivery of submissions with MediaMesh is bringing a wide range of benefits to both participants and the Rose d'Or Awards team.

See Digital Rapids at IBC2011 Stands 7.G41 and 13.293.