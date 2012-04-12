NAB 2012: The Future of Broadcast Television

This session, on Tuesday, April 17 at 9:30 a.m., is billed as an “executive level briefing” on the FoBTV initiative to develop global strategies for the next generation of terrestrial television broadcasting.

Expert analyst Ben Keen from Screen Digest will provide a foundation for discussion with a keynote presentation on terrestrial broadcast DTV around the world.

Technology leaders from the U.S., Europe, China and Japan will then present their viewpoints on the role that broadcasting will play in the future broadband ecosystem and provide an overview of the agreement reached in Shanghai, China on November 11, 2011. In that agreement, television broadcasting executives, technologists and engineers from all regions of the globe signed a declaration agreeing to work together to develop a global approach to the future of terrestrial TV broadcasting.

The signatories of the declaration believe that broadcasting will continue to evolve and play a role in bringing both information and entertainment to wide audiences.

Panelists for this session include Keiichi Kubota of NHK; Mark Richer of ATSC; Lieven Vermaele of the European Broadcasting Union and Wenjun Zhang of the National Engineering Research Center of DTV in China.