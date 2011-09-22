New Telecast Fiber introduces Cobra II triax-to-fiber camera interface

Telecast Fiber Systems featured its newly released Cobra II triax-to-fiber camera interface at IBC2011. The Cobra II extends the industry’s newest digital triax-based camera chains using simple, inexpensive fiber-optic cable.

Initially supporting Sony’s new high-definition digital triax camera chains, such as the HXC-100K and HSC-300K, the Cobra II enables their use over durable, lightweight tactical fiber or within an installed fiber optic infrastructure. It is ideal for an installation around a building, across a campus or even 12.42mi across town using metropolitan “dark fiber.”

Using Telecast Fiber System’s TelePort 3G systems, several digital triax cameras can be “muxed” together onto a single pair of fibers, permitting new production options.