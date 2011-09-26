Teach others

Can you write? Can you teach?

Want to help others learn about broadcast and production technology?

Broadcast Engineering is now hiring knowledgeable and experienced engineers, operators and managers on a freelance basis to create training materials for our readers. You must have experience in the technology arena in which you propose to write or present. We want the tutorials to be produced by those with first-hand experience.

Three types of training materials are currently under development: webcasts, eBooks and multi-segment video courses. For an example of current products, check out these links:

Did I mention we pay?

Send a brief email describing your expertise and the eBook, webcast or video series you would like produce to: editor@broadcastengineering.com