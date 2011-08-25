Fischer Connectors to feature new UltiMate Original Series

Fischer Connectors will showcase its newly announced interconnect solution, the Fischer UltiMate Original Series, which is designed for a broad range of harsh environment applications at IBC2011.

The new Original Series offers rugged, compact, lightweight, sealed connectors and cable assembly solutions that can withstand a variety of severe environmental, industrial and chemical conditions.

Major features of the new Fischer UltiMate Original Series include rugged, miniature and ultralight design, robust keying, high shock and vibration resistance, excellent shielding, and ultimate sealing level IP68/69K.

Fischer UltiMate Original Series is well suited for harsh environment applications where ruggedness and extreme reliability are paramount. Its four extremely robust mechanical codings allow easy mating even in the dark.

See Fischer Connectors at IBC2011 Stand 11.E21.