What do you want to know?

We were in the middle of a discussion one day and someone raised the reasonable question, “What do your readers want to know?”

“I’ll ask them,” I said.

Just what kind of special, in-depth technical information would you like to receive? Is there a series of topics you’d like covered in a more intense way that just a monthly article? Perhaps a series of tutorials that could create a solid groundwork of education from which you and your employees could build career expertise?

The answer to the question is actually a bit more complicated that at first it might seem. For instance, the response, “I want to know more about cameras,” is insufficiently specific. What exactly is it you want to know about cameras? Imagers, internal processing, lenses, operation, maintenance? Or, would you rather learn about the formulas needed to calculate signal loss of a camera feed over a 15,000ft FO cable?

There are clearly a multitude of possibilities. To best help me in my decision process, topic suggestions need to as specific as possible.

While there may be hundreds of ways to address the educational need, at least two approaches are obvious. First, look at key devices, break them down into individual circuits and examine those circuits. Or second, create a series of tutorials on electrical theory, including formulas and numbers.

Maybe there are other options. If so, tell me.

Anything we might develop will be non-product specific, so don’t expect a tutorial article on brand X’s routing switcher; although, you might find an article on what happens inside a router as a part of our solution.

Please take 60 seconds and provide me with some feedback. What would help you be a better engineer, technician or technical manager? What kind of information would make you smarter, faster, increase your efficiency, make you more likely to get promoted or advance your career?