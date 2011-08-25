Camera Corps relocates to new, larger headquarters

Camera Corps has expanded into a new 12,000sq ft headquarters at Byfleet, Surrey, England.

The new premises provides Camera Corps with room to assemble large systems used to handle major sports events, such as the Olympics and the World Cup, said company founder and managing director Laurie Frost.

“That includes long-run camera tracks which we formerly had to assemble offsite from our previous headquarters building at Shepperton,” he said. Camera Corp is expanding its own manufacturing facility to meet demand for Q-Ball remote pan/tilt/zoom heads, he added.

See Camera Corps at IBC2011 Stand 10.C49.