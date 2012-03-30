Visible World awarded patent for home-based addressable advertising

New York City-based Visible World, a provider of targeted television advertising solutions, has been granted a patent on bandwidth management for linear household addressable TV advertising applications.

The technology, developed in-house, enables any combination of multiple commercials to be inserted into the same TV ad slot, where each commercial is addressed to its own target consumer segment.

Seth Haberman, CEO of Visible World, said the technology is unique, “especially as it relates to scalability. We think innovation is important, and we will continue to develop IP to protect ourselves as well as our deployment partners.”

The patent, entitled, “Dynamic Bandwidth Allocation for Addressable Content” is Visible World’s sixteenth patent granted to date. It is designed to manage the bandwidth required to deliver multiple commercials simultaneously with the content. The system works in traditional linear TV fashion and does not solely rely on video-on-demand, or set-top boxes with local DVR storage.

“Bandwidth is an important and scarce resource for network operators, and we have put a system in place that makes optimal use of that resource,” said Gerrit Niemeijer, CTO of Visible World. “This is important because it allows them to use targeted advertising on a significantly larger portion of their advertising inventory.”

Visible World has been steadily developing its patent portfolio to protect its technology platform, and the patents cover all aspects of its end-to-end system. The company continues to develop new technology and further patents are expected.

Visible World said it has delivered over 200 advertisers and campaigns to consumers in approximately 80 percent of US cable homes. Cox Communications uses Visible World’s Conductor Web-based campaign management system to deliver more relevant advertising to its customers. The Conductor offers an automated, efficient and seamless way to customize commercials and deliver them to the right audience based on segments identified by the advertisers.