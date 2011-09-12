Streamlining Broadcast Graphics with Chyron’s Ultimate BlueNet Workflow
From the moment a graphic requirement is identified, the BlueNet workflow provides tools that ease the graphic request through the creation, management, and fully automated playout of the completed asset. A once complicated workflow demanding continual operator intervention may be transformed into an efficient, fast workflow in which graphics move quickly and fluidly from conception to completion to air.
