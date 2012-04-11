NAB 2012 to host 66th Broadcast Engineering Conference

The Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC), a six-day conference featuring technical papers, addresses the most recent developments in broadcast technology and focuses on the opportunities and challenges that face broadcast engineering professionals around the world.

It will be held Saturday, April 14 through Thursday, April 19. Sessions include Hybrid Television, Broadcast 3D Television, the Broadcast Infrastructure and Advancements in Radio Technology.

The papers are targeted to practicing broadcast engineers and technicians, engineering consultants, contract engineers, broadcast equipment manufacturers, distributors, R&D engineers plus anyone specifically interested in the latest broadcast technologies.

The 2012 Broadcast Engineering Conference proceedings are available for purchase through NAB Show Registration. Pre-order a copy with registration and pick up at the NAB Store in the Grand Concourse Lobby