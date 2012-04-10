NAB 2012: NAB Technology Luncheon spotlights consumer trends

CNET’s Editor at Large Brian Cooley will deliver a keynote address at the NAB Show Technology Luncheon, sponsored by LG, on Wednesday, April 18 at 12:30 p.m.. His presentation, “Top Ten Technology Countdown,” will include insights into consumer technology trends and the opportunities they present for broadcasters.

The session will be held at the Las Vegas Hilton in the Paradise Room (formerly the Barron Room).

The NAB Technology Luncheon also will feature the presentation of the NAB Engineering Achievement Awards, which honor individuals for their significant contributions in broadcast engineering. This year’s winner for Television is Glenn Reitmeier, senior vice president, Advanced Technology for NBC Universal, and Paul Brenner, this year’s Radio Engineering Achievement Award winner, is senior vice president and chief technology officer for Emmis Communications.

The Technology Innovation Award honors organizations that bring advanced technology exhibits and demonstrations of significant merit to the NAB Show. The NAB Best Paper Award, established in 2010 will also be presented to the author of a paper of exceptional merit published in the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference Proceedings.